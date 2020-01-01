John Kavanagh Claims Conor McGregor Is ‘Best I’ve Seen Him’ Ahead Of Return

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon is nearing, and as always, longtime head coach John Kavanagh will be in his corner.

As training camp winds down and fight night inches closer, Kavanagh recently took to Twitter to provide an update on his fighter. Kavanagh claims he’s traveling to Vegas with McGregor soon after wrapping up their last day of sparring, and also threw in that “Notorious” looks to be the “best I’ve seen him.” Something he didn’t think possible six months ago.

“Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best i’ve seen him and i wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i’m just glad to have a good seat!”

McGregor will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. There, he jumps up to welterweight yet again to face off against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

UFC president Dana White has described the contest as a lightweight fight in which neither man is cutting weight. If McGregor emerges victorious, the UFC boss has heavily pushed that McGregor is next in line for the 155-pound title, setting up a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

