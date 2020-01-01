UFC 246 Bout Order Confirmed

The bout order for UFC 246 has been finalized.
The first event of 2020 takes place January 18 in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a welterweight tilt between the returning Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.
Interestingly enough, the co-main event is not a lightweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira as expected. Instead, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm meets Raquel Pennington in a rematch in the co-headliner.
Pettis and Ferreira, meanwhile, will serve as the main card opener. Also on tap is a women’s strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso while heavyweights collide as Aleksei Oleinik meets Maurice Green.
You can find the full pay-per-view bout order below:
Main Card
Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
ESPN Prelims
Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi
Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Fight Pass Prelims
Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
Justin Ledet vs. Aleksa Camur
What do you make of the UFC 246 bout order?
