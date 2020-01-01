UFC 246 Bout Order Confirmed

Spread the word!













The bout order for UFC 246 has been finalized.

The first event of 2020 takes place January 18 in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a welterweight tilt between the returning Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

Interestingly enough, the co-main event is not a lightweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira as expected. Instead, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm meets Raquel Pennington in a rematch in the co-headliner.

Pettis and Ferreira, meanwhile, will serve as the main card opener. Also on tap is a women’s strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso while heavyweights collide as Aleksei Oleinik meets Maurice Green.

You can find the full pay-per-view bout order below:

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

ESPN Prelims

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Fight Pass Prelims

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksa Camur

What do you make of the UFC 246 bout order?