Spread the word!













Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland head coach John Kavanagh believes Conor McGregor will fight in 2019.

A lot has been made of McGregor’s status for this year, especially given his recent hand injury. However, speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” earlier today (Mon. June 17, 2019), Kavanagh admitted he believes McGregor will fight before the year is over. In regards to opponent, he’d love to see “Notorious” run things back with Nate Diaz for a third time:

“Um, yes,” Kavanagh admitted. “I always love the Diaz trilogy, I’ve said that from the start. I think that’s – I’m really looking forward to seeing how Nate looks in his – the fight that’s coming up. As a fan, that’s very exciting. Justin Gaethje kind of reminds me of that similar style, he can take a tremendous amount of punishment and keep coming forward.

“Honestly, if it’s Conor excited and motivated and pushing himself hard – it doesn’t matter all that much to me. Anyone in the UFC at the level that Conor will be fighting are good opponents, different challenges – if you’re going to put a gun to be, it would be the Diaz trilogy. That would be for me.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since October of last year when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman failed to re-capture the lightweight title when he tapped out to a neck crank in the fourth round. Diaz hasn’t fought since his 2016 rematch with McGregor, which he lost via Majority Decision.

However, the Stockton native will return in August against Anthony Pettis at welterweight. They’ll co-headline UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Anaheim, California.