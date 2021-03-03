Longtime UFC colour-commentator, Joe Rogan will make his return to commentary duty this weekend at UFC 259 in Las Vegas, Nevada — serving as a part of a three-man booth.



Joining Rogan on commentary duty is renowned play-by-play leader, Jon Anik, as well as former two-division UFC titleholder, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier, as per MMA Junkie.



Returning to the UFC Apex facility for a stacked pay-per-view event, the promotion fields a massive card from top to bottom, featuring a championship tripleheader.



Headlining the PPV event is a light heavyweight championship tangle between incumbent gold holder, Jan Blachowicz as he attempts his first successful title defence in a matchup against current middleweight pacesetter, Israel Adesanya. A victory for 185-pound champion, Adesanya would see him follow in the footsteps of the aforenoted, Cormier and become just the fifth fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two titles simultaneously.



A current two-weight world champion features in co-main event as bantamweight and featherweight queen, Amanda Nunes looks to secure the second defence of that latter crown as she welcomes former Invicta FC 145-pound best, Megan Anderson to her first title challenge under the UFC’s banner.



Kicking off our triple threat of title tilts; a bantamweight grudge-match between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling — in a bout that has garnered the majority of fan interest in the weeks leading up to the event ahead of its title peers.



Also featuring on a five-fight main card, the highly-touted Islam Makhachev makes his return to action attempting to score his seventh consecutive victory in a pivotal lightweight clash against Elevation Fight Team striker, Drew Dober. Former light heavyweight championship challenger, Thiago Santos gets our main card action underway as he draws the #4 contender, Aleksandar Rakic in an important matchup for the outlook of the rank’s top-five.



In a featured preliminary matchup on ESPN+ — former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz returns to action in a bout against the gritty up and comer, Casey Kenney.



Rogan features in the commentary booth for the first time since UFC 258 on February 13. — on a night where he also partnered the above mentioned, Anik and Cormier as Kamaru Usman scored his third consecutive title knockback with a third round knockout of former Sanford MMA teammate, Gilbert Burns.



Roving-reporter, Megan Olivi also returns to her slot in place of UFC Vegas 20 feature, Laura Sanko — as she conducts both post and pre-fight interviews with competitors as well as offering live updates and breakdowns.



Legendary Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer also makes his return in place of Joe Martinez. Buffer recently celebrated his twenty-fifth anniversary as UFC announcer.



Serving on the desk following his time in the commentary booth at UFC Vegas 20 — lightweight contender, Paul Felder returns alongside former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title chaser, Chael Sonnen, and Michael Eaves.