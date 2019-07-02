Joe Rogan: Everyone Is Scared Of Francis Ngannou

Spread the word!













Francis Ngannou remains the scariest man in the UFC heavyweight division. “The Predator” made quick work of ex-champion Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC Minneapolis this past weekend (Sat. June 29, 2019).

Following the knockout, Ngannou called for his shot against the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. “DC” and Miocic main event UFC 241 in August. UFC President Dana White was reluctant to confirm anything after the show, despite Ngannou clearly solidifying himself as the next logical challenger for the strap.

Speaking on his podcast recently, UFC commentator Joe Rogan offered his reaction to Ngannou’s big knockout victory over “Cigano.” Rogan first explained why Ngannou is so dangerous in the first round:

“The problem is,” Rogan explained, “Francis is bigger, and the consequences are way more grave. If Francis clips you, it’s nighty night. I don’t care who you are. He’s so confident in it too. He moves forward, and he’s going to throw everything full speed. The first round with him is extremely dangerous, because he’s just trying to take you the f*ck out.”

Rogan went on to explain why fighters are so scared to fight Ngannou, and how they react internally to being inside the Octagon with higher consequences than usual:

“If you watch the way he knocked out Alistair Overeem – the consequences are so grave,” Rogan said. “Everyone’s scared. It’s normal. Everyone’s scared to fight. At least there’s gonna be some anxiety or fear – your heart rate’s gonna get jacked, your adrenaline’s gonna get pumping. But even more so if the consequences are more grave.

“If you’re gonna f*cking take a skateboard down a small hill, you’re not freaking out. But if you’re gonna take a skateboard down Sunshine Canyon – if you’re taking a skateboard going 50 miles an hour, you’re gonna sh*t your f*cking pants. You’re gonna try to land this thing right. You’re gonna figure out how not to die here. Because the consequences are so much graver. You’re gonna be more jacked.

“And that’s what happens to these guys when they fight Francis. The consequences are so grave, they make mistakes. With Junior he just reached for an overhand right. He just really, really extended himself. You can’t do that with Francis.”

Do you think anyone can stop Ngannou on his current hot streak?