UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Francis Ngannou Crushes Junior dos Santos

Spread the word!













UFC Minneapolis had finishes from top to bottom all over the card. It couldn’t have been more appropriate to end things off with a Francis Ngannou knockout win.

“The Predator” faced off against former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. After “JDS” overextended on an overhand shot, Ngannou clipped the Brazilian on the head. He then got a nice shot in from behind that dropped dos Santos, and finished things off on the ground with his game-changing power.

Check out the finish here:

In case you missed our full coverage from UFC Minneapolis earlier tonight, you can check out the full results from the card by clicking this link here.