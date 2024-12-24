Joe Rogan fawns over UFC career of fellow commentator Daniel Cormier: ‘He was a killer’

Veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan was full of praise for his fellow booth member, Daniel Cormier ahead of their return to duty next month at UFC 311 in Los Angeles, claiming the Lafayette native was a “killer” during his gold laden career in the Octagon.

Cormier, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and former heavyweight titleholder, entered the UFC Hall of Fame after calling time on his storied career back in 2020.

Bowing out of his combat sports career following a rematch and subsequent rubber-match defeat to former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight championship series, Cormier’s most recent win came in the form of a rear-naked choke submission over Derrick Lewis to defend the belt back in 2018 at Madison Square Garden.

Joe Rogan heaps praise on the UFC career of Daniel Cormier

And set to call the action next month at UFC 311, during a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the veteran color-career heaped praise on the combat sports career of Cormier — describing the former duel-weight champion as a “killer”.

“Daniel was a light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion,” Rogan said on the “Joe Rogan Experience.” “He was a two-division world champion and was dominating in a weight class in Strikeforce that he didn’t even belong in – heavyweight. He’s like 5-(foot)-11 – he’s not a big guy.

He’s just such an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and just his will was so insane. He dominated two different divisions. He was a killer. The nicest f*cking guy you’d ever meet in your life. If you were hanging around him, you would never believe that he could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head.”

Over the course of his gold laden run in the promotion, Cormier would turn in notable wins over the likes of Frank Mir, Dan Henderson, Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva, as well as the above-mentioned Miocic and Lewis.