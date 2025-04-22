UFC caller welcomes Logan Paul fight debut in the Octagon: ‘He is a supreme athlete’

ByRoss Markey
Veteran Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer believes outspoken professional wrestling star, Logan Paul may excel if he ever decides to make the leap to the UFC — praising the Ohio native as a “supreme athlete.

Paul, a professional wrestling with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), most recently featured over the course of last weekend on night two of WrestleMania 41.

And turning in a pinfall victory, Paul landed a win over rival, AJ Styles in the pair’s grudge match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Most recently featuring in the professional boxing ring back in 2023, Paul turned in a controversial disqualification win over former Bellator MMA welterweight prospect, Dillon Danis.

Bruce Buffer welcomes Logan Paul’s addition to the UFC

Logan Paul distances himself from MEGA boxing fight with Conor McGregor: 'No more bullsh*t, 100% WWE'

And despite never really weighing up an Octagon debut, Paul — whose brother, Jake Paul, penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) may suit the UFC perfectly, according to veteran promotional announcer, Buffer.

“He’s (Logan Paul) got a pedigree in wrestling,” Bruce Buffer told TMZ. “Not just the WWE, he has a pedigree in colligate wrestling if I’m not mistaken. He’s quite the athlete. One thing about Logan is he’s a supreme athlete. I think, and I’ve been asked this before, like anybody else, you’re talking about 40 weapons in mixed martial arts vs. two weapons in the Marquess of Queensberry Rules of the amazing sport of boxing.

“He’s boxed, he’s doing the wrestling. If he trains properly for MMA, I think he could compete in the UFC. It’s a matter of who he goes up against.”

Boasting just two-fights in professional record, Paul had previously fought against current business partner, KSI — to a split decision loss against the British musician and YouTuber back in 2019 in the pair’s rematch clash.

