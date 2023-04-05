UFC commentator Joe Rogan thinks that Conor McGregor could be using something extra in aid of his recovery.

Conor McGregor has been out of almost two years following his horrific leg break suffered against Dustin Porier. Some never return to action and never full recover from such an injury, but McGregor is eyeing a return later on this year against Michael Chandler.

However, during this time off it was revealed that McGregor is nop longer in the USADA testing pool. This, paired with a significant physique change has led many to believe that McGregor was taking some form of performance enhancer.

Joe Rogan weighs in

Talking on his podcast Joe Rogan spoke on McGregor’s situation and while he did not outright accuse ‘The Notorious’ of taking steroids, he did agree that something did seem amiss.

“Let’s speculate. He got out of the USADA testing pool, this is what I would imagine if I was a pro athlete at Conor’s level, you need help.” said Rogan. “You’re not going to heal off that just eating mangos and f*cking eating clean, you need some help. I would want that person to take something. You’d have to consult with an expert sports medicine doctor who would tell you, ‘you want peptides, you want this, you want that.’”

“These are things you can’t take when you’re in USADA”, continued Rogan. “You look at Conor after that leg break, he got f*cking jacked. I’m hoping Conor’s leg is okay. A leg break of that magnitude, Chris Weidman broke his leg in a similar way and he just recently competed in Polaris… For two years, he’s been recovering from this shin break, it’s just brutal. Some guys never bounce back, they’re never the same.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

McGregor is set to return against Chandler following he airing of The Ultimate fighter season 30 which begins May 30.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan?