Long-time color-commentator, Joe Rogan will make his return to the commentary booth at UFC 287 this weekend in Miami, Florida – featuring on a three-man call, while former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier makes his debut on the ESPN+ analyst desk at the pay-per-view event.

Returning to Miami, Florida – the UFC are slated to host a UFC 287 pay-per-view event at the Miami-Dade Arena in the ‘Sunshine State’ – with an undisputed middleweight title fight slated to take main event honors.

Atop the flagship event, an undisputed title rematch between champion, Alex Pereira, and former undisputed champion, Israel Adesanya, in a gold grudge match.

In the night’s co-headliner, one-time welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns tackles former two-time title chaser and hometown favorite, Jorge Masvidal in a pivotal showdown at 170lbs.

As per an initial report from MMA Junkie, the aforenoted, Rogan returns to call the action at UFC 287, joining former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier as color-commentator, as play-by-play lead, Jon Anik returns to action to boot.

Also returning to a roving reporter role, Megan Olivi will provide real-time updates throughout the card, while also conducting both post and pre-fight interviews at the Miami-Dade Arena with athletes.

Dustin Poirier makes his broadcast debut for the UFC this weekend

Making his debut on the analyst desk, current #2 ranked lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier will be joined by former UFC lightweight, Din Thomas, while Michael Eaves serves as the post-fight show host.

Bruce Buffer will also feature at the flagship event, introducing fighters as the UFC 287 Octagon announcer.

Last time out, former undisputed middleweight champion, Adesanya dropped his undisputed crown back in November of last year against Sao Paulo native, Pereira – in the form of a rallying fifth round knockout at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

As for Dustin Poirier, the Lafayette native has yet to return since featuring on the same card, submitting Michael Chandler with a third round rear-naked choke, however, has been linked to an end-of-summer rematch with fellow former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje.