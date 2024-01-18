UFC Standout Joe Pyfer Presents Video Evidence That He Beat Francis Ngannou’s Punching Machine Record

Middleweight standout Joe Pyfer broke Francis Ngannou’s punch machine record and he can prove it.

Last week, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan claimed that Pyfer had broken Ngannou’s punching record. However, the individual who maintains the machine seemingly refused to believe that ‘Bodybagz’ did any such thing.

That motherf*cker hits so hard,” Rogan said during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience “We should tell everybody that he broke Francis Ngannou’s record on that punch machine. They didn’t want to register it which is, I don’t understand why. Why didn’t they want to give it to him? The guy was saying like something was weird with the machine. [Pyfer] did it like three times! Three times in a row.”

Making an appearance on Rogan’s popular podcast, Joe Pyfer brought some receipts in the form of a video clip, proving that he undeniably eclipsed the former heavyweight champ’s punching power. “I don’t know what the confusion is so I’m gonna post it,” Pyfer said before the pair played the video evidence.

Joe Pyfer shows proof that he broke Francis Ngannou’s punch record 🤯



🎥/Joe Rogan Experience pic.twitter.com/F8TcGeFu26 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 18, 2024

After making a statement on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, Pyfer is 3-0 inside the Octagon, scoring first-round knockouts against Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert. He followed those performances up with an arm-triangle submission victory against Abdul Razak Alhassan in October.

Pyfer will return to action on February 10 for his first UFC headliner when he meets Swedish veteran Jack Hermansson.