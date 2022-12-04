Roman Dolidze calls for fight with Khamzat Chimaev following TKO win over Jack Hermansson

UFC middleweight prospect Roman Dolidze wants the most hyped contender in all of MMA next, Khamzat Chimaev, following a dominant stoppage victory over no. 8 ranked Jack Hermansson last night at UFC Orlando.

Dolidze put on the performance of his career against Hermansson; once taken down in the opening round, he threatened Hermansson with a guillotine choke, before securing a beautiful armbar sweep not long thereafter.

In round two, Dolidze would end up on his back again, only to attempt another armbar, later transitioning to an inverted triangle.

Next he’d lock up a reverse calf slicer, flattening Hermansson out on the mat as he pounded away en route to a TKO victory at 4:06 of round two.

The 34 year old Georgian talent took an opportunity to call out undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in his post-fight interview:

“I think if he will not do (fight) anymore at 170 (lbs), and he will be 185, he will need some ranked opponent. And I think it’s a good opportunity for him to go in top 10, and for me (it’s a) good opportunity for me to fight with a name like him one more time. I know this guy, he’s a good person and I also respect him like a fighter. That’s why I want to fight him, (he’s) like one of the best names in the game.

Dolidze continued: “He is very good wrestler, high level, but I’m also a very good, high level athlete.”

Roman Dolidze is now 12-1 as a professional with this victory, and he’s now on a four-fight win streak with three finishes.

Of those three finishes, the first two came via KO against Kyle Daukaus and Phil Hawes, before picking up this TKO victory last night, all three of which earned him Performance of the Night awards.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev vs Roman Dolidze next?

