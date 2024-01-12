Joe Rogan claims UFC Prospect Joe Pyfer Hits harder than Ex-Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou

Of all the people you’d suspect of hitting harder than Francis Ngannou, middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer probably wasn’t one of them.

During a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the long-time UFC commentator revealed that Pyfer broke the former heavyweight champion’s record on a punch machine an incredible three times.

“That motherf*cker hits so hard,” Rogan said of Pyfer. “We should tell everybody that he broke Francis Ngannou’s record on that punch machine”.

Joe Pyfer broke Francis Ngannou’s record on the punch machine



And he did it THREE times in a ROW 🤯



pic.twitter.com/rqzu0UyB7z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 11, 2024

However, according to Rogan’s guest, Sean Brady, the owner of the machine did not want to give Joe Pyfer the record because he “didn’t believe how hard he [Pyfer] was hitting it.”

“He didn’t believe it was real,” Brady said.

In 2018, Ngannou put his power to the test on a PowerKube punch machine. The Cameroonian registered a strike power of 129,161 units.

“Francis Ngannou has the world record for the most powerful punch, his punch is the equivalent to 96 horsepower which is equal to getting hit by a Ford Escort going as fast as it can,” Dana White said of his former fighter. “And it’s more powerful than a 12-pound sledgehammer swung full force from overhead. Holy sh*t!”

Joe Pyfer Goes for his fourth-straight UFC win

We’re not sure if Joe Pyfer can hit with the same power as a speeding automobile, but he’s certainly made a case for himself after scoring impressive back-to-back first-round knockouts against Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert. He followed up those wins up with a submission victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan in October.

Pyfer returns to the Octagon in February for a clash with Jack Hermansson.