Official – Joe Pyfer set to fight Jack Hermansson in UFC Las Vegas main event clash in February next year

Dana White’s Contender Series product, Joe Pyfer has booked his first main event under the banner of the UFC, booking a February 10. headlining fight against the returning middleweight staple, Jack Hermasson next year.

Pyfer, who most recently turned in a second round submission win over knockout artist, Abdul Razak Alhassan back in October of this year, managed to improve to 12-2 as a professional with the victory.

And as for Hermansson, the current number ten ranked middleweight contender has been sidelined he suffered a second round TKO loss to Georgian contender, Roman Dolidze back in December of last year on the main card of UFC Fight Night Orlando.

Joe Pyfer books his premiere main event in February against Jack Hermansson

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the booking of a middleweight main event between Joe Pyfer and Nordic contender Jack Hermansson during an official announcement tonight on his social media.

Some Thanksgiving fight announcements. Happy Thanksgiving everybody!

Landing in the Octagon in September of last year, Pyfer turned in a stoppage win over Alen Amedovski in his promotional bow, before then defeating Gerald Meerschaert in April of this year with a knockout win, prior to his submission stoppage of Razak Alhassan last month at the UFC Apex facility.

Prior to his loss to Dolidze back in December of last year, Hermansson, a former Cage Warriors gold holder had turned in a close decision win over Chris Curtis at a UFC London event in July of last year, after seeing a middleweight fight with former welterweight title challenger and promotional alum, Darren Till fall to the wayside.

During his tenure in the Octagon, Hermansson has landed wins over the likes of perennial contender, Jacare Souza, as well as a stunning leg lock submission win over former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum in the first round of their clash in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2020.

