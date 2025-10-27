Jiri Prochazka Discovers Mental Breakthrough in Third-Round Fire Against Rountree “Something changed inside myself.”

Jiri Prochazka walked into UFC 320 facing questions about his championship credentials after back-to-back knockout losses to Alex Pereira. When he left T-Mobile Arena on October 5, 2025, the former light heavyweight champion had his answer written in blood and sweat across three rounds of combat with Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jiri Prochazka Says Third-Round Fire Against Khalil Rountree Showed Him He Can Win the Title

​The Czech fighter struggled through the opening 10 minutes. Rountree controlled the distance, landed cleaner shots, and appeared to be building an insurmountable lead on the scorecards. Prochazka slipped on the canvas multiple times and seemed frustrated when his attacks were immediately countered. By the end of round two, even his most devoted fans wondered if the unorthodox striker had lost his edge.

​Then came the third round, and everything changed.

Prochazka abandoned caution and brought the chaos he’s known for directly to Rountree’s face. The former title challenger began to wilt under the pressure as Prochazka landed a variety of strikes, mixing punches, kicks, elbows, and knees with abandon. At 3:04 of the final frame, a devastating left hand sent Rountree crashing face-first to the canvas, securing one of the most dramatic comeback knockouts of the year.​

​What happened in that third round represented a tactical and mental adjustment. Speaking to Bloody Elbow after the fight, Prochazka revealed the moment marked a fundamental breakthrough in his understanding of what he could achieve:

“First of all, man, I didn’t think it could be… but for everyone who’s thinking too much, I thought it would be very hard or impossible, how to go through to the next level of fighting, of endurance, of the pressure I can make in the fight. In this fight, I did it. I don’t know how, but in the third round something changed inside myself. Since that time, I realized I can—I really can—win the title. For sure. For 100 percent, I can win the title, and I’m going for that. This is right now my target.”

​During the fight, Prochazka had been too patient, waiting for counters that never materialized. Rountree’s speed and technique allowed him to land his shots and retreat before Prochazka could capitalize. The Czech fighter knew something had to change.​

​”My coaches told me like, ‘Man, you have to win this round. You have to knock him out,'” Prochazka recalled. “And then I started to realize how to do that.”

​The realization came from pushing through a wall he thought might be insurmountable. Rountree was visibly exhausted by the time Prochazka’s assault began, his eye badly cut and his legs heavy. The combination of body shots and relentless pressure from Prochazka sapped whatever remained in Rountree’s tank.​

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic is interviewed by Joe Rogan during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

​Czechia‘s Prochazka’s preparation for the fight had included some of the most unusual training methods in MMA. He’d spent months working with a breathing coach, running sprints while holding his breath to build CO2 tolerance. He’d swum under ice, facing the possibility of death to sharpen his mental edge. He’d even completed his master’s degree in security and strategic studies earlier in the year.​

​All of it led to this moment, where the fighter who thrives in chaos needed to find the next level of his abilities.

The victory marked Prochazka’s second consecutive third-round knockout, following his earlier win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. In both fights, he weathered early adversity before finding the finish when it mattered most. Against Rountree, the final round statistics told the story: Prochazka landed 47 of 71 significant strikes, overwhelming his opponent with a 66 percent accuracy rate.

UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Pereira has since called out Jon Jones for a heavyweight superfight, potentially leaving the light heavyweight division without a clear title picture. Prochazka remains focused on fighting for the championship regardless of who holds it.

​”I want to fight for the title,” Prochazka stated. “It doesn’t matter if it will be Alex Pereira, Ulberg, or Ankalaev. I really can win the title and I’m going for that.”

​The breakthrough against Rountree came after Prochazka had questioned whether reaching the next level was even possible. Now, with his confidence restored and a newfound appreciation for defensive fundamentals, the former champion believes he has the answer. The third round against Rountree showed him he can push through the fire and emerge stronger on the other side.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (R-L) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic strikes Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Whether the UFC books him against Pereira for a trilogy, matches him with rising contender Carlos Ulberg, or gives him a shot at whoever holds the title, Prochazka enters 2025 with clarity about his path forward. The journey back to championship glory runs through the lessons learned in that chaotic third round at UFC 320, where he discovered that the next level wasn’t impossible after all.​