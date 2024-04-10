Jiri Prochazka makes case for title fight with win over Aleksandar Rakic after UFC 300: ‘I deserve it’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has eyes set on a rematch with Alex Pereira should he be victorious at UFC 300.

Following his first loss in the UFC, Prochazka seems as motivated as ever to progress his career and eventually regain his title. Despite being stopped by Pereira in November, Jiri Prochazka will return to action this weekend as part of the upcoming 300 card and will face No.5 ranked Aleksandar Rakic.

Jiri Prochazka eyes title fight after UFC 300

The winner will place themselves firmly in title contention and could potentially face the winner of Pereira and Jamahal Hill. This is ultimately the goal for Prochazka, but as he explained to The Schmo the 31-year-old is also gunning for a rematch against Pereira.

“I’m happy to be back in this fast time,” Prochazka began. “I believe after the last fight, after the early end, that end of the fight, if I win [on April 13] — and I hope and believe I’m able to win, to handle that fight — I deserve the title shot. So let’s go for that.” (H/T MMA News)

“From one angle of me, I’d like to fight him, I’d like to fight (Pereira) next,” Prochazka continued. “But, it depends if he wins. It doesn’t matter. Like last time, for me it’s not too important to get the title back, but I want to prove the next step of the mastery on my way. That’s all (it’s) about; about the performance, about showing the best performance every time, and about the joy from fighting.”

Prior to his fight against Pereira, Prochazka had not been defeated since December 2015 when he was stopped by Muhammed Lawal. The Czech had embarked on a 13-fight win streak across RIZIN and the UFC, only going to the decision once during this time.

During such a run it would be hard to not build an image of oneself which would make a loss difficult to face.

A rematch between Prockazka and Pereira is really not the end of the world given the pairs habit of firefights which result in knockouts. The first fight never really caught fire like expected, maybe better luck the second time around.

Who would win in a rematch, Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?