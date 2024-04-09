Video – Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill come Face-To-Face ahead of their fight at UFC 300

Days away from their epic encounter at UFC 300, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill met face-to-face for the first time.

On Saturday, April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with its biggest card of all time. The event will feature 13 total fights with 12 current or former world champions in action, none bigger than the evening’s headliner between Pereira, the promotion’s defending light heavyweight king, and Hill, a man hellbent on reclaiming the crown he never lost.

Both fighters finally met at a media event on Tuesday.

CHAMA 👀@AlexPereiraUFC and @JamahalH come face-to-face for the first time on Fight Week😮‍💨#UFC300 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/YE2dxbXAhb — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 9, 2024

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: How did we get here?

Jamahal Hill first captured the 205-pound title in January 2023, defeating Glover Teixeira via a decisive unanimous decision.

Sadly, ‘Sweet Dreams’ never had the opportunity to defend the title. As he was waiting for Jiri Prochazka to return from injury, he himself suffered a ruptured Achilles, forcing him to vacate the title. Four months later, ‘Poatan’ scored a second-round KO against Prochazka at UFC 295, climbing to the top of another division after having already won the middleweight title a year prior.

Pereira’s win put him on a collision course with Hill that will culminate in a can’t-miss clash in Sin City.