Jiri Prochazka details post-USADA drug testing ahead of UFC 300: ‘We had to pull our pants down to our ankles’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 300 against Aleksandar Rakic in a critical fight for the division.

It’s Prochazka’s first fight of 2024, which marks the first time he is competing with USADA no longer handling the UFC’s drug tests. Prochazka had been one of the most tested fighters by USADA, and with the new company making over, many wondered if that would still be the case.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

According to Jiri Prochazka, he says the drug tests aren’t as frequent as USADA was, but it still is very thorough.

“From the new year it’s no longer USADA, it’s the UFC’s anti-doping agency,” Prochazka told press in the Czech Republic, via MMAMania. “They came to see me last Sunday from Vienna. I must say it was one of the most thorough inspections I’ve ever had. When providing the sample, I felt like I was in kindergarten when we had to pull our pants down all the way to our ankles. The inspection went thoroughly!

Jiri Prochakza enters his UFC 300 fight against Aleksandar Rakic as the betting underdog, and is coming off a knockout loss to Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title.

Jiri Prochazka plans to ‘realize the mastery’ at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka is looking to return to the win column in a big way at UFC 300 when he takes on Aleksandar Rakic.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Kirschbaum

Speaking to LowKickMMA recently, Prochazka is confident he will be able to beat Rakic as he thinks it is a good style matchup for him.

“He’s a 50/50 fighter,” Prochazka said to LowKick. “He’s a good wrestler. A really strong guy I think. His standup is not the best, but like I said, he’s 50/50. Good striker. Good wrestler and I’m ready for both… I want to realize the mastery. Not just in the training. Not just in the daily life. Repeat, repeat. Be better. Be better, but in the cage. To show it in the cage. That’s what I want to show.”

If Prochazka beats Rakci at UFC 300, he could very well get a title shot next time out.