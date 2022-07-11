Off the back of his UFC light heavyweight championship coronation last month, Czech Republic finisher, Jiri Prochazka has offered to rematch former division titleholder, Glover Teixeira in his first defense of the 205lb crown, insisting that he was less than happy with his performance in June.

Jiri Prochazka managed to submit Glover Teixeira with a late fifth round rally

Jiri Prochazka, who landed his third promotional victory back in the main event of UFC 275 back in June, stopped then-defending light heavyweight champion, Teixeira with a hail mary, fifth round rear-naked choke – in a bout he was losing on the judge’s scorecards.

Touted as one of the greatest and most competitive title fights in the history of the promotion’s light heavyweight division, following his title victory, Prochazka was immediately linked with a championship rematch against the Minas Gerais veteran, who held his own, and was mere moments away from snapping Prochazka’s promotional perfect run.

Another potential opponent for former Rizin FF champion, Prochazka in his first attempted defense of light heavyweight gold, came in the form of former champion, Jan Blachowicz. However, Prochazka insists he would like to improve on his performance against Teixeira – in the form of an immediate title re-run.

“Hello everybody, I wish you a great day,” Jiri Prochazka said in a video posted on his social media. “I have decided on my next fight. And I wanna fight Glover (Teixeira) (in) the next fight. Not because it will be another big fight, but one reason – my performance was bad in the first fight. And I will show you why I am the champion, clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it.” (H/T UFC on BT Sport)

Prior to his championship-clinching performance against Teixeira, Prochazka managed to earn his premier title challenge with a pair of blistering knockout wins over former title challengers, Volkan Oezdemir, and Dominick Reyes.