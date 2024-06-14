Breaking – Alex Pereira set to fight Jiri Prochazka in short notice title rematch at UFC 303

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira is slated to headline UFC 303 in a short-notice turnaround against former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka in a rematch – with the card reshuffled entirely overnight.

Set to meet on just over two weeks notice, Pereira and Prochazka will replace a scheduled welterweight main event fight between former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler, with the former titleholder ruled out due to an undisclosed injury.

Alex Pereira headlines UFC 303 against Jiri Prochazka in a short-notice re-run

UFC CEO, Dana White revealed that Alex Pereira would fight Jiri Prochazka on short-notice at UFC 303 later this month during International Fight Week.

Most recently headlining UFC 300, beyond suffering a fractured toe both pre and during his fight with Jamahal Hill, former two-weight champion, Pereira emerged relatively unscathed with a stunning opening round knockout victory in Las Vegas.

On that same card, Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka rallied in an all-European affair with Aleksandar Rakic, stopping the light heavyweight challenger with a blistering second round knockout win.

Along with Pereira’s draft in to take on Prochazka on short-notice, the above-mentioned, Hill has been ruled from a fight with Carlos Ulberg due to a knee injury – with former title challenger, Anthony Smith taking on the latter on short-notice.

Furthermore, an eye-catching featherweight clash between former title challenger, Brian Ortega and streaking star, Diego Lopes has also been added to the card – taking co-main event status at the T-Mobile Arena.

First fighting back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Pereira took on Prochazka in a vacant light heavyweight headliner – in another reworked main event bout at UFC 285.

Snatching the 205lbs crown, Pereira stopped the returning Prochazka with a second round knockout win, handing the latter his first promotional defeat.

