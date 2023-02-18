Alexander Hernandez ends Jim Miller’s win streak with unanimous decision victory – UFC Vegas 69 Highlights

UFC veteran Jim Miller made his 41st walk to the Octagon on Saturday night as the promotion returned to the familiar confines of The APEX for UFC Vegas 69. Intent on getting his 25th career win under the UFC banner, Jim Miller squared off with short-notice opponent ‘The Great Ape’ Alexander Hernandez. Miller walked into the matchup riding a three-fight win streak while Hernandez was eager to get back into the win column after dropping back-to-back bouts against Renato Moicano and Billy Quarantillo.

Both fighters came out cautious in the early going, looking to get their timing down. Miller landed a left high kick that was partially blocked but gave Miller an opening to blitz early and put Hernandez against the fence. Hernandez landed his own left high kick halfway through the first that Miller ate. Both fighters had their moments in a closely contested opening round.

Things picked up right where they left off in the second with both fighters firing on all cylinders. Bothered by a swollen right eye, Miller struggled to find his target while Hernandez began to slowly pull away on the stats. Undeterred, Miller kept moving forward and swinging heavily in an attempt to make it a dogfight, but Hernandez was able to land clean, including a stiff elbow followed by a big right hand.

With the fight potentially even after two, both fighters came out throwing heavy leather. Miller landed a big left that encouraged Hernandez to clinch against the fence. Hernandez separated and got back to work as Miller pursued him. With less than a minute to go, Miller was able to sweep Hernandez’s leg, dropping him to the canvas. Miller lept onto Hernandez’s back and had a rear-naked choke cinched in, but couldn’t put enough of a squeeze on it to get the tap before time ran out.

Official Result: Alexander Hernandez def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights from Jim Miller vs. Alex Hernandez at UFC Vegas 69 Below:

What a fight, what a win for @TheGreat155!



He takes the unanimous decision over Jim Miller to open the #UFCVegas69 main card pic.twitter.com/Q8RFHrVaSu — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023