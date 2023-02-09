Report | Alexander Hernandez steps in on short notice to face Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 69

UFC veteran Jim Miller will take on Alexander Hernandez in a short-notice bout at the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Blanchfield, aka UFC Vegas 69.

Jim Miller was initially set to take on Gabriel Benetiz in what promised to be a fun action fight at 155lbs. However, Benetiz would withdraw from the fight due to an undisclosed reason some 2 weeks out before the fight. The UFC would reveal the lineup to the main card of UFC Vegas 69 during last weekend’s Fight Night event, featuring Jim Miller vs. ‘TBD,’ much to the amusement of MMA fans on Twitter.

Jim Miller vs. TBD is the second-best fight on the card. https://t.co/2K6W4giIX3 — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) February 5, 2023

However, renowned MMA reporter Alex Behunin has since revealed that Alexander Hernadez will be stepping in to face ‘A-10.’ Hernandez is coming off a failed drop down in weight to 145lbs, coming up short against Billy Quarantillo, despite having success early in the fight. Now coming back in his natural weight class, ‘The Great Ape’ will attempt to get his career back on track with a win over one of the UFC’s longest-serving veterans.

🚨 Breaking 🚨



Alexander Hernandez will be stepping in on short notice to fight Jim Miller next Saturday at #UFCVegas69, per source. pic.twitter.com/xeIqbibwz4 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 9, 2023

Despite nearing his 40th birthday, Jim Miller has continued to impress as of late. ‘A-10’ is currently riding a three-fight win streak, having picked up wins over Erick Gonzalez, Nikolas Motta, and most recently, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

