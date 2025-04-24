Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones – Odds and Match Preview

Jeremy Stephens will make a highly anticipated return to the UFC when he faces Mason Jones at UFC Fight Night in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 3. The lightweight bout marks Stephens’ first appearance in the Octagon since 2021 and his 35th UFC fight, while Jones returns for a second stint after a successful run outside the promotion.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones – Odds

Early predictions and experts who study betting on UFC suggest Mason Jones is the clear favorite to win. Jones is seen as the younger, fresher fighter with better cardio, sharper striking, and a more well-rounded skill set. Many analysts believe he holds the advantage in both the stand-up exchanges and on the ground, and his recent performances show he is in top form and brimming with confidence.

Jeremy Stephens, while a seasoned veteran with devastating knockout power, is returning to the UFC after a lengthy absence and has not won a UFC fight since 2018. His recent success has come primarily in bare-knuckle boxing rather than MMA, leading some to believe that his best days inside the Octagon may be behind him. Still, Stephens’ wealth of experience and toughness cannot be underestimated.

For Jeremy Stephens, this bout represents a golden opportunity to cap his storied career with a triumphant win in his hometown and potentially set up future opportunities, whether in the UFC or elsewhere, such as another run in bare-knuckle boxing. For Jones, a victory over a respected veteran like Stephens would be a major statement, signaling his arrival as a serious contender in the UFC’s deep lightweight division and validating the improvements he has made since his last stint.

Jeremy Stephens’ return is a one-fight deal, and he will compete in front of a passionate home crowd, eager to see him secure his first UFC win in nearly seven years. Over his career, Stephens has faced a who’s who of the lightweight and featherweight divisions, including legends like Jose Aldo, Rafael dos Anjos, Max Holloway, and Frankie Edgar, making him one of the most battle-tested fighters in the sport.

Mason Jones made his UFC debut in 2021 and, after a 1-2 (1 NC) run, returned to Cage Warriors, where he notched four straight wins, including three knockouts, to earn his way back to the UFC. Jones is eager to showcase his growth and improvements, proving he belongs among the division’s elite and aiming to establish himself as a name to watch in the coming years.

Stylistically, the matchup promises fireworks. Stephens is known for his heavy hands, aggressive pressure, and willingness to brawl, while Jones brings technical striking combined with a well-rounded grappling arsenal. Both fighters are aggressive by nature and tend to favor action-packed, high-pace bouts, making this a likely candidate for Fight of the Night honors.

As the UFC returns to Iowa for the first time in 25 years, Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones stands out as a compelling crossroads fight. It pits a battle-tested veteran against a hungry, ambitious up-and-comer with everything to gain and much to prove.