Jeremy Stephens books Octagon return in fight with Mason Jones at UFC Des Moines in May

Veteran featherweight contender, Jeremy Stephens is set for a shocking return to the Octagon following his BKFC stint, booking a lightweight clash with Welsh favorite, Mason Jones for a UFC Fight Night Des Moines event on May 3. The event will take place in Stephens’ native, Iowa, from the Wells Fargo Center.

Stephens, who departed the promotion three years ago, most recently featured against Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot — where he dropped a first round kimura submission loss at the UFC Apex facility.

In the time since, Stephens fought three times under the PFL banner, winning against Myles Price in between losses to Clay Collard, and Nathan Schulte.

However, enjoying an impressive run with the BKFC, Jeremy Stephens boasts an unbeaten 3-0 record in the ring, taking home a TKO corner stoppage victory against former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez at BKFC Knucklemania V just earlier this year.

Jeremy Stephens set for UFC Des Moines return against Mason Jones

And as per UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, as reported by Full Send MMA, Jeremy Stephens will welcome Cage Warriors star, Mason Jones back to the Octagon in May on a UFC Fight NIght Des Moines star.

Your official main, co main and a homecoming for a fan favorite at UFC Iowa on May 3rd



Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cory Sandhagen (Main Event)

Reinier De Ridder vs Bo Nickal (Co Main)

Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones (155)



Boasting a 29-21(1) professional record, veteran former featherweight contender, Stephens is without a victory in the Octagon since he stopped Josh Emmett with a hellacious elbow knockout win in the main event of UFC Orlando back in 2018 during his featherweight title surge.

As for Jones, the former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight gold holder himself departed the UFC back in 2022 following a decision loss to L’udovit Klein.

But in the time since, the 29-year-old has landed four consecutive victories with Cage Warriors, most recently taking home a unanimous decision win over Michael Pagani back in the summer of last year.

UFC Des Moines takes place on May 3. from the Wells Fargo Center, with a high-stakes bantamweight clash between former flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and perennial contender, Cory Sandhagen set to take main event honors.