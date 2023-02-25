Jamie Mullarkey Doubles Down on Paddy Pimblett Callout: “I’m dead serious about it… Give me my shot at Paddy.”

Australia native Jamie Mullarkey made the most of his opportunity at UFC 284 in Perth.

The UFC lightweight faced off against UFC debutant Francisco Prado in a prelim bout on the card and handily defeated him via unanimous decision. Mullarkey, usually one to avoid the fight going the distance, dominated in all facets of MMA and put on a complete, well-rounded performance.

A couple weeks removed from his dominant win, Jamie Mullarkey took time to speak to Alex Lerman of LowKick MMA to discuss his performance that night as well as give clarity on his post-fight octagon interview callout of Paddy Pimblett.

Jamie Mullarkey Serious about Fighting Paddy Pimblett Next

Immediately after getting the victory, Jamie Mullarkey wasted no time in calling out his next opponent. During the octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Mullarkey made it known that he wants to fight fan favorite Paddy Pimblett next and reckons this is the fight to make.

Mullarkey fervently vouched for this opportunity:

“I would love to fight him. If he’s not booked, like I think it’s the fight to make. We’re both ranked around the same rankings, [it’ll] be a good test for me it’d be a good test for him, and I think that’s the fight to make. I really do believe I can stop him, I think I’ve got a higher fight IQ… and it would be a really exciting fight.“

“I’m dead serious about it you know. I’m not much of a call guys out kind of guy anyway, but that was my moment just to be like alright, I just fought a guy on debut, I’ve had six fights in the company. I took the fight against a debut guy just so I could fight. Give me my shot at Paddy.”

In addition to affirming the Paddy callout, Jamie Mullarkey also discussed winning alongside his longtime friend Josh Culibao, fighting at a potential Sydney card later this year, and whether his countryman Alex Volkanovski deserves an immediate rematch of the UFC 284 main event.

Watch the full interview with Jamie Mullarkey: