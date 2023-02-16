Home MMA News Drew Dober addresses rumors of UFC return against Paddy Pimblett: ‘We’re working...

Drew Dober addresses rumors of UFC return against Paddy Pimblett: ‘We’re working on big things’

UFC lightweight contender, Drew Dober has addressed speculation linking him with a potential May return against promotional-perfect contender, Paddy Pimblett, claiming that “big things” are in the works ahead of his next Octagon walk.

Dober, the current #14 ranked lightweight contender, earned his slot in the official top-15 rankings with an impressive, rallying finish over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 66 back in December of last year. With his second round KO win, Dober landed alongside former interim champion, Dustin Poirier as the most prolific knockout striker in lightweight division history.

As for Pimblett, the former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion co-headlined UFC 282 back in December to boot at the T-Mobile Arena, defeating Jared Gordon in a close, debated decision victory.

The victory came as the outspoken Liverpool native’s fourth consecutively under the UFC banner, following a trio of stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt.

Drew Dober addresses rumors of potential fight with Paddy Pimblett

Set to miss the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom for UFC 287 in March amid surgery to address an ankle injury, Pimblett has been linked with a potential return against both Brazilian contender, Renato Moicano, and the above-mentioned, Dober – with the Colorado native addressing rumours of a fight in a rather cryptic manner.

We working on some big things this year,” Drew Dober tweeted in relation to a rumored fight with Paddy Pimblett. 

In the midst of a three-fight undefeated streak, Dober, who’s most recent loss came by way of submission against current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, has stopped the trio of Terrance McKinney, Rafael Alves, and the above-mentioned, Green with strikes. 

26-11 as a professional, Dober has landed a whopping 13 career knockouts to go with a further six submission stoppages.

