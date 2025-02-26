Jamahal Hill set to headline UFC Kansas City in huge fight with Khalil Rountree in April

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill is set for a return to action in another main event setting — headlining UFC Fight Night Kansas City on April 26. against former title challenger, Khalil Rountree. The event is slated to take place from the T-Mobile Center in Missouri.

Hill, the current number four ranked light heavyweight challenger, most recently slumped to his second consecutive loss at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year.

Featuring in a main card clash with fellow ex-champion, Jiri Prochazka in California, Hill would suffer a third round knockout defeat to the Czech Republic striker.

As for Rountree, the Syndicate MMA staple headlined UFC 307 last time out against common-foe, Alex Pereira — suffering an eventual fourth round knockout loss in his premiere title charge in the Octagon.

Jamahal Hill headlines against Khalil Rountree at UFC Kansas City

UFC confirmed tonight that Jamahal Hill will headline UFC Fight Night Kansas City against Khalil Rountree at the end of April in Missouri.

“#UFCKansasCity has its headliners. @JamahalH vs. Khalil Rountree Jr is ON!” UFC posted.

Prior to his knockout stoppage to Prochazka, Illinois native, Hill headlined UFC 300 back in April of last year against common-opponent, Pereira, suffering a dominant opening round knockout loss to the Brazilian in their light heavyweight title fight.

Winning vacant spoils in January of the year prior, Hill became the first Contender Series product to lift Octagon gold with a unanimous decision win over Brazilian veteran, Glover Teixeira in the pair’s vacant title fight on enemy territory.

Seeing his impressive run of five consecutive victories halted by Pereira back in October of last year in Utah, Rountree had previously turned in victories consecutively against Anthony Smith, Chris Daukaus, Dustin Jacoby, and Modestas Bukauskas of note.

UFC Fight Night Kansas City takes place on April 26. from the T-Mobile Center in Missouri, with a high-stakes clash of Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree set to take main event honors.