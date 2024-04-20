Jamahal Hill plots rematch with Alex Pereira after booking UFC 303 return: ‘I will put him to sleep’

Booking a quickfire return to action less than a week removed from his UFC 300 headliner loss to Alex Pereria in the pair’s light heavyweight title clash, Jamahal Hill has vowed to rematch the Brazilian in the future – and put him “to sleep” in a future re-run.

Hill, a former undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, and the current number three ranked contender at 205 pounds, headlined UFC 300 last weekend in a massive title clash against Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira.

Dropping a devastating first round knockout loss to Pereira, Hill has landed himself a return at UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week – drawing the surging number eight ranked contender, Khalil Rountree.

Posting a video on his social media counting money whilst sitting in his car, Hill vowed to rematch Pereira in the future, and denied talk from critics that he was dominated in their UFC 300 title affair.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Jamahal Hill vows to stop Alex Pereira in future rematch

And plotting a re-run against the former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion – beginning with his return against Rountree at UFC 303 in the summer, Hill claimed he would knock out Pereira if they fought once more.

“I’m already back in the gym with a contact (sic) signed!” Jamahal Hill replied to a social media user. “He (Alex Pereira) definitely gotta face ma again and I will put him to sleep.”

As for Pereira, the former middleweight kingpin had plotted his own hasty return at UFC 301 in just two weeks time in his native Brazil, however, a fractured toe suffered against Hill has forced him out of a stunning comeback.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

With sights on a prolonged reign at light heavyweight, Pereira was immediately offered a return at UFC 308 in October by surging Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

