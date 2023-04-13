Jamahal Hill is already locked in on a potential showdown with former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Following his second-round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, Alex Pereira is ready for a change of scenery. The Brazilian boogeyman revealed that he would be moving up to light heavyweight with eyes locked on the division’s top dog, Jamahal Hill. Welcoming the challenge that ‘Poatan’ brings to the Octagon, Hill took to Instagram, posting a short video clip with the caption, “Can’t wait to see you.”

In case it wasn’t already clear, Jamahal Hill made sure to tag Alex Pereira in the post, letting the world know exactly who he was calling out. It didn’t take long for Pereira to respond to the social media post. “I am coming and will kick your door in,” Pereira replied in the comments.

The List of Light Heavyweight Contenders Continues to Grow as Jamahal Hill Eyes First Title Defense

Jamahal Hill has no shortage of viable contenders after claiming the 205-pound crown with a dominant 25-minute performance against former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January.

With Alex Pereira already expected to make the jump to light heavyweight, it now looks like Israel Adesanya won’t be too far behind. Falling short in his bid for two-division glory at UFC 259, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is setting his sights on challenging Jamahal Hill in an effort to double up on UFC gold.

Of course, Jamahal Hill is not the type of fighter that backs down from any one man, but there does appear to be a sizable line forming near the top of the 205-pound weight class. Aside from Pereira and Adesanya, Hill still has former champion Jiri Prochazka to contend with once fully healed from shoulder surgery. You’ve also got a high-stakes light heavyweight scrap between top ten standouts Johnny Walker and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith at UFC Fight Night on May 13 that could potentially produce a contender.

Things are certainly beginning to look a little busy at the top of 205, but the likeliest scenario will see Jamahal Hill defend his title against either Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira. That’s where the money is and the UFC is in the business of making money. When and where that fight happens is anyone’s guess, but with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic ruled out of International Fight Week festivities, there is an opening this summer that desperately needs to be filled fast.