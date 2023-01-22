Jamahal Hill dominates Glover Teixeira for 25 minutes to capture UFC light heavyweight title – UFC 283 Highlights

Glover Texeira stepped back into the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 283 with the hopes of once again becoming a world champion. Standing in his way of that dream was No. 7 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. It’s a fight nobody expected to see, but a simple twist of fate led to Texeira, a living legend, sharing the Octagon with a young gun ready to make his mark in the world of mixed martial arts.

Glover Teixeira immediately moved in to utilize his wrestling, but Hill used his length to avoid being taken to the ground and created distance. Hill started to get busy with his hands at the halfway point of the opening round, peppering Teixeira with shots. Just over a minute into the second round, Hill landed a heavy high kick that rocked Teixeira. Hill picked up the pace, but that played right into Teixeira’s wrestling and the former champ was able to get things to the ground but was unable to take advantage of the position before the end of the round.

Lightning struck twice in the third as Jamahal Hill once again landed a nasty head kick that rocked Teixeira. Hill moved in as Teixeira hit the canvas and dropped bombs, but Teixeira’s defense was enough to prevent referee Marc Goddard from stepping in. Hill allowed Teixeira back to his feet and the two resumed piecing up one another.

In the championship rounds, Jamahal Hill continued to dominate with his hands. In the final five minutes, Glover Teixeira gave the Brazilian crowd a glimmer of hope when he landed a takedown and moved into full mount, but Hill was able to work his way out of the position and move into side control. The final round came to a close with both men standing across from one another. Shortly after the horn sounded, Hill was overcome with emotion as he was just moments away from Bruce Buffer’s official announcement.

Official Result: Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Check Out Highlights From Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

LET’S GO BABY !! 43 ans ou pas il tient !! #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/uupaLxZO03 — ARENA #UFC283 (@MMArena_) January 22, 2023

Grover Teixeira still fights so bravely!! What a fight!!#UFC283 pic.twitter.com/RVrykKcwQk — Van der Fleet (@luuk_de_jong99) January 22, 2023

JAMAHAL HILL IS BEATINF GLOVER’S ASS IN THE MAIN EVENT BAD #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/y3hvCWKcWj — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 22, 2023

The emotions are sinking in for Jamahal Hill ahead of the official decision #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/q4IuvCFDZy — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

From the Contender Series to the top of the light heavyweight division!



🏆 @JamahalH has achieved the ultimate dream! #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/aqWfBTGerl — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 22, 2023