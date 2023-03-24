Former UFC light-heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka responded to comments made by Khamzat Chimaev about their time spent training together.

Earlier this week, Chimaev appeared on The MMA Hour, calling out a litany of the roster from 170-205lbs. The 28-year-old would mention Prochazka by name, bringing up previous sparring sessions and would claim that he ‘beat’ him on numerous occasions during their time together at AllStars MMA in Sweden.

When he was fighting Rizin and I was fighting Brave,” Khazmat Chimaev said about Jiri Prochazka. “We trained together in the gym. We sparred — hard sparring, and I won many rounds. I submit him many times, I beat him many times. He becomes a champ. Now I don’t know maybe it’s too bad fighters in this division [light heavyweight].”

Jiri Prochazka responds

In response, Prochazka took to social media to call out Chimaev, ultimately calling out the Chechen to a fight.

“Man, which person needs to speak again and again about this four years old information? Gym, inside information. Man, when we will meet next time in a cage, I will show you my true power, I will not it lightly. Don’t speak about others too much”, Prochazka said.

Chimaev would then post screenshots of DMs between him and Prochazka, agreeing to the proposition.

Khamzat & Jiri going back and forth 👀 pic.twitter.com/7hrIZwj6La — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 23, 2023 Jiri Prochazka responds to Chimaev

“See you soon boy. Respect. Let’s fight in Sweden, June or July”, said Chimaev. (H/T BJPenn.com)

While the idea of the matchup is a fun one, the likelihood of it being next is extremely slim. Prochazka is still recovering from a serious shoulder injury which ultimately forced him to vacate his light heavyweight title and no timetable has been discussed by either the UFC or Prochazka for an Octaton return.

As for Chimaev, it’s been six months since we have seen him compete, with little in terms of plans being set — in fact, it’s not clear which weight class Chimaev will be competing at next.

Do you want to see Jiri Prochazka Vs. Khamzat Chimaev?