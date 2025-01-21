Jamahal Hill releases statement after UFC 311 loss: ‘I can’t wait for my time to shine again’

Off the back of his second straight loss at UFC 311, Jamahal Hill has released a statement on social media, congratulating opponent, Jiri Prochazka on his impressive win — as well as hitting out at haters and naysayers of his.

Hill, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, has slumped to number four in the official 205lbs rankings this week, following his second consecutive loss in the division — over the course of the weekend on the main card of UFC 311.

Dropping a third round knockout defeat to Czech Republic fan-favorite, Prochazka, Illinois striker, Hill was felled in the final round of their pairing, having previously headlined UFC 300 last year in an unsuccessful title pursuit against arch-rival and common-foe, Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill promises to return to winning ways after UFC 311 loss

And following his defeat to Prochazka, Hill — who appeared visibly upset and distraught backstage during footage released, the former champion hit out at his critics, before promising to return to winning ways in the future.

“First of congratulations to @jirkaprochazka you made great adjustments and gave me a hell of a fight!!!” Jamahal Hill posted on his official Instagram account. “I want to thank everybody that reached out with love and support I truly appreciate you all!!! My fire has never burned hotter or brighter for my future and growth!!

Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill shared a drink at the bar after their fight at #UFC311 🤝



(via @JamahalH) pic.twitter.com/FINC1QPcq5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2025

“Fighting against the elite of the elite is an honor and blessing that I don’t take for granted and yes it comes with some hard lessons but this is my journey and I’m going to set the course back right!!!” Jamahal Hill continued. “Negative and hate are from those that know where they stand beneath you and want to bring you down to their level!! My head is high my heart is full and I can’t wait for my time to shine again Sweet Dreams Nation we move forward and onward!!!”