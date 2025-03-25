Maycee Barber set for UFC Vegas 106 main event fight with Erin Blanchfield in May

Surging flyweight contender, Maycee Barber has booked her premiere main event bout in the Octagon — as she draws Erin Blanchfiled in the main event of UFC Vegas 106 on May 31. from the Apex facility.

Barber, the current number four ranked divisional contender, will ride an impressive six-fight winning spree into her return against former Invicta FC star, Blanchfield, most recently taking home a unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Katyln Cerminara at UFC 299 last year.

As for Blanchfield, the current number three rated challenger at the flyweight limit, has been sidelined since she returned to winning ways in a unanimous decision success against former two-time strawweight queen, Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night Edmonton back in November of last year in a main event bout.

Maycee Barber fights Erin Blanchfield in UFC Vegas 106 headliner

UFC confirmed the pairing of Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield on social media this evening in an official X post.

High-stakes main event @Blanchfield_MMA vs @MayceeBarber headline #UFCVegas106 on May 31st!” The promotion tweeted this afternoon.

Snapping a two-fight losing run to both Roxanne Modafferi and former flyweight titleholder, Alexa Grasso back in 2021, Barber has gone on a stunning six fight winning spree in the time since.

Amongst her impressive list of victories, Maycee Barber has beaten the likes of the above-mentioned former title pair of Cerminara, and Jessica Eye, as well as both Amanda Ribas, and Montana De La Rosa of note.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Suffering her first Octagon defeat in an official title eliminator with surging French star, Manon Fiorot — who competes for gold against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315, Blanchfield dropped a decision loss to the Nice native in a main event outing in Atlantic City last March.

During her brief Octagon tenure, Blanchfield has stacked up notable wins over the likes of Molly McCann, Namajunas, Taila Santos, and former titleholder, Jessica Andrade of note.