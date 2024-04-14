Jamahal Hill issues statement after crushing UFC 300 loss to Alex Pereira: ‘For anyone who cares, I’m good’

Jamahal Hill reacts to knockout loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300 last night.

The UFC 300 card has excellent form from the start, all the way up to the very end when Pereira and Hill battled it out for the UFC light-heavyweight title. A fight between two power punches, the contest never seemed destined to go the distance.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

After a rather uneventful first three minutes in which the pair exchanged some shots, it seemed a grazing low blow that woke up ‘Poatan’. After referee Herb Dean began to break up the action, Pereira ushered him away to keep the action going. Then just seconds later, Pereira launched a left hook that sent Hill crashing to his back – some heavy ground-and-pound would quickly see the fight be called off.

Jamahal Hill addresses UFC 300 loss to Alex Pereira

Following the contest Hill would share a positive message to fans via his social media and seemed in good spirits considering the circumstances.

“Oh well, that’s the game we play,” Jamahal Hill said. “I got caught. For anyone that cares, I’m good. I’m well. We’re still doing our thing tonight, you know where we’re at — we’re over at Hakkasan. Yeah, man. We’re just built to come right back.”

Pereira will look to continue to be an active champion, even calling to defend his 205lb title at UFC 301 on May 4. While this is unlikely, Pereira has proved to be at his best when fighting consistently.

His win over Hill marked the first defence of his second UFC title just two-and-a-half years from his UFC debut. The Brazilian is now one of the promotion’s biggest stars and is in line for another monumental fight.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

As for Hill, still just 32 years old — he will likely be back and with the ever-changing light-heavyweight division will not be far from title contention should he put in some good performances.

