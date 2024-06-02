Alex Pereira confirms plans for rematch fight with Jiri Prochazka next, targets August return to UFC

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira had reiterated plans to make his next defense of his crown in a title rematch against former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka – eyeing an August comeback to the UFC.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight gold holder and the incumbent light heavyweight titleholder, headlined UFC 300 back in April, successfully defending his title for the first time in a dominant first round knockout win over another former champion, Jamahal Hill.

Winning vacant 205lbs spoils back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira landed a second round knockout win over the previously mentioned, Prochazka at UFC 285, minting himself as a two-division just two years into his Octagon tenure.

Offered an October comeback at UFC 307 in the Middle East, Pereira immediately knocked back a showdown with surging Russian force, Magomed Ankalaev, insisting the contender must wait in line for a title clash, now that he calls the shots in the division.

And appearing at UFC 301 in his native Brazil last month, Pereira confirmed he was targeting a title re-run with Prochazka in his next outing in the promotion.

Alex Pereira confirms plans for August return to the UFC

Seated front and center overnight at UFC 302 in New Jersey, Pereira confirmed to Sportsnet reporter, Aaron Bronsteter that he still wants to fight Prochazka in a rematch next, before laying out plans to compete as soon as August.

“Spoke with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and he told me that it looks like his next opponent will be Jiri Prochazka,” Bronsteter posted on his official X account. “He wants to return in August, but does not know which event the UFC has targeted.”

Spoke with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and he told me that it looks like his next opponent will be Jiri Prochazka.



He wants to return in August, but does not know which event the UFC has targeted. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 2, 2024

While an August return to the Octagon seems to be Pereira’s ideal landing pad, speculation is rife that a middleweight title main event is still in the works for UFC 305 in Australia, in the form of a clash between Dricus du Plessis, and Israel Adesanya.

