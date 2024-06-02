Alex Pereira confirms plans for rematch fight with Jiri Prochazka next, targets August return to UFC

ByRoss Markey
Alex Pereira confirms plans for Jiri Prochazka rematch next targets August return to UFC

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira had reiterated plans to make his next defense of his crown in a title rematch against former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka – eyeing an August comeback to the UFC.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight gold holder and the incumbent light heavyweight titleholder, headlined UFC 300 back in April, successfully defending his title for the first time in a dominant first round knockout win over another former champion, Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira tipped to enter GOAT debate with third title fight victory over Jon Jones UFC
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Winning vacant 205lbs spoils back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira landed a second round knockout win over the previously mentioned, Prochazka at UFC 285, minting himself as a two-division just two years into his Octagon tenure.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland climbs back into win column with split decision over Paulo Costa - UFC 302 Highlights
Alex Pereira distances himself from fight with Magomed Ankalaev he's going to have to wait
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Offered an October comeback at UFC 307 in the Middle East, Pereira immediately knocked back a showdown with surging Russian force, Magomed Ankalaev, insisting the contender must wait in line for a title clash, now that he calls the shots in the division.

And appearing at UFC 301 in his native Brazil last month, Pereira confirmed he was targeting a title re-run with Prochazka in his next outing in the promotion.

Alex Pereira confirms plans for August return to the UFC

Seated front and center overnight at UFC 302 in New Jersey, Pereira confirmed to Sportsnet reporter, Aaron Bronsteter that he still wants to fight Prochazka in a rematch next, before laying out plans to compete as soon as August.

READ MORE:  Dublin press event for UFC 303 fight between Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler 'Sells out' in minutes
Alex Pereira weighs up Manchester fight with Tom Aspinall at UFC 304 I'm there

“Spoke with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and he told me that it looks like his next opponent will be Jiri Prochazka,” Bronsteter posted on his official X account. “He wants to return in August, but does not know which event the UFC has targeted.” 

While an August return to the Octagon seems to be Pereira’s ideal landing pad, speculation is rife that a middleweight title main event is still in the works for UFC 305 in Australia, in the form of a clash between Dricus du Plessis, and Israel Adesanya.

READ MORE:  Official - Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier successfully make weight as UFC 302 title fight becomes proper

Who wins in a future title fight rematch: Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?

READ MORE:  Kevin Holland survives scare, lands gruesome arm break armbar win over Michal Oleksiejczuk - UFC 302 Highlights

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts