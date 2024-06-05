Alexander Volkanovski offers to fight on short notice at UFC 303 amid Conor McGregor fiasco: ‘I love saving the day’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has once more offered to save a high-profile UFC card on just days’ notice later this month – claiming he would “100 per cent” feature at UFC 303 on short notice, amid continued speculation regarding Conor McGregor’s ability to face off with opponent, Michael Chandler.

Volkanovski, a former undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one fighter under the banner of the organization, most recently headlined UFC 298 back in February, dropping a devastating second round knockout defeat against Ilia Topuria in the pair’s featherweight championship clash. 

Replacement fight floated as Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in jeopardy for UFC 303
Prior to that, Volkanovski headlined UFC 294 back in October, suffering a blistering first round knockout loss to Islam Makhachev – after replacing former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira on just days’ notice.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs up UFC 303 comeback

And amid continued speculation regarding a potential issue which may rule former two-weight titleholder, McGregor from a scheduled UFC 303 comeback fight against Chandler later this month, Volkanovski claims he would most definitely face off in a big fight on the same card.

Yeah, I reckon – 100 per cent,” Alexander Volkanovski told Submission Radio about stepping in on short notice at UFC 303. “As long as it’s a big fight, I won’t just take any fight. That’s a big deal. Save the day as well, I don’t know, I feel like I just love saving the day. I’m just that good of a guy. If I have to save the day, I’ll save the day.”

“Obviously, get paid for it, but you never know,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “I just was muckin’ around with that. I don’t know if – probably nothing even happened. It’s probably just a little hiccups and everyone’s blowing it out of proportion, but I’ll have fun and throw the name out there just for a bit of a laugh.”

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski make a short notice return at UFC 303?

