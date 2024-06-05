Alexander Volkanovski offers to fight on short notice at UFC 303 amid Conor McGregor fiasco: ‘I love saving the day’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has once more offered to save a high-profile UFC card on just days’ notice later this month – claiming he would “100 per cent” feature at UFC 303 on short notice, amid continued speculation regarding Conor McGregor’s ability to face off with opponent, Michael Chandler.



Volkanovski, a former undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one fighter under the banner of the organization, most recently headlined UFC 298 back in February, dropping a devastating second round knockout defeat against Ilia Topuria in the pair’s featherweight championship clash.

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

Prior to that, Volkanovski headlined UFC 294 back in October, suffering a blistering first round knockout loss to Islam Makhachev – after replacing former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira on just days’ notice.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs up UFC 303 comeback

And amid continued speculation regarding a potential issue which may rule former two-weight titleholder, McGregor from a scheduled UFC 303 comeback fight against Chandler later this month, Volkanovski claims he would most definitely face off in a big fight on the same card.

Yeah, I reckon – 100 per cent,” Alexander Volkanovski told Submission Radio about stepping in on short notice at UFC 303. “As long as it’s a big fight, I won’t just take any fight. That’s a big deal. Save the day as well, I don’t know, I feel like I just love saving the day. I’m just that good of a guy. If I have to save the day, I’ll save the day.”

“Obviously, get paid for it, but you never know,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “I just was muckin’ around with that. I don’t know if – probably nothing even happened. It’s probably just a little hiccups and everyone’s blowing it out of proportion, but I’ll have fun and throw the name out there just for a bit of a laugh.”

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski make a short notice return at UFC 303?