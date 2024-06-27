Jamahal Hill issues warning to arch rival Alex Pereira pre-UFC 303: ‘If you lose, it’s me and you’

Issuing yet another warning to distinct enemy, Alex Pereira ahead of his UFC 303 return this weekend, former champion, Jamahal Hill claims if the Brazilian drops his title against Jiri Prochazka – he will await him in a rematch.

Hill, the current number three ranked light heavyweight contender, was slated to make his own return at UFC 303 this weekend, seeing a rescheduled bout with the surging, Carlos Ulberg fall to the wayside after he suffered another injury setback.

Snapping his sidelining through an achilles injury last summer with a headliner against the previously mentioned, Pereira at UFC 300 earlier this year, ex-champion, Hill dropped a stunning opening round knockout loss to the Sao Paulo finisher.

Jamahal Hill warns Alex Pereira of rematch in the future

And immediately staking his claim for a title fight rematch with former duel-weight champion, Pereira in the future off the back of his one-sided loss, Illinois native, Hill claimed once more ahead of UFC 303 – if the former slips up just once, he will force him to fight him again next.

“Alex (Pereira) has got his own task ahead of him,” Jamahal Hill said on his YouTube channel. “This weekend, he’s fighting JIir Prochazka defending the title. Best of luck to you in this rematch – because if you lose, I don’t give a f*ck if they [the UFC] offer me a title shot. It’s me and you [next].”

“You win, I’m going to go starch the next guy, and I’ll see you soon,” Jamahal Hill explained. “You lose, I see you real soon.”

Hitting out at Pereira’s now-viral celebration against him, Hill claimed he would remind the Brazilian fan-favorite what it feels like to wake up from a devastating knockout if he gets the chance to share the Octagon with him again.

Do you think Jamahal Hill can make his way back to a fight with Alex Pereira again?