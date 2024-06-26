Video – Alex Pereira shaves his head as he prepares to go to war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

Alex Pereira is preparing to go to war with Jiri Prochazka.

In November 2023, ‘Poatan’ scored a second-round knockout over Prochazka to take the light heavyweight title back home to Brazil. Seven months later, the two will run it back on 16 days’ notice as they headline UFC 303 this Saturday night, June 29, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Taking a page out of the Stanley Kubrick classic Full Metal Jacket, Pereira was spotted getting a military-style haircut ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with ‘BJP.’

🔥🚨NEW: Alex Pereira has officially gone bald ahead of his rematch against Jiri Prochazka at #UFC303. 💇‍♂️🧑‍🦲#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/2gLJkj7FA9 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) June 26, 2024

Shaving his head has become something of a tradition for Pereira, having done it himself ahead of his UFC 300 headliner with Jamahal Hill in April. Perhaps it has something to do with that shaman magic Prochazka was telling Ariel Helwani about.

Alex Pereira seeking another impressive title defense at 205

Pereira goes into his second defense of the 205-pound title with a solid 7-1 record inside the Octagon, his lone loss coming against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. Since then, he’s scored victories over former champion Jan Blachowicz, Prochazka, and Hill.

In the time since their first meeting at MSG, Jiri Prochazka has returned to the win column with an epic come-from-behind KO against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300, just a few short hours before Pereira turned ‘Sweet Dreams’ into a meme.

Check out the official trailer for Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 below: