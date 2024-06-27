Alex Pereira reacts to ‘Magic’ jibe from Jiri Prochazka pre-Fight at UFC 303: ‘Everybody has their own spirits’

Ahead of their UFC 303 title fight rematch later this weekend, Alex Pereira has hit back at claims from opponent, Jiri Prochakza thet he is using “magic” and other shamanistic forces to his advantage in fights – claiming the Czech Republic native should find his own spirits.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight titleholder, is slated to return this weekend in the main event of UFC 303 during International FIght Week – landing a rematch fight with Prochazka.

First taking on the former champion in November of last year, Pereira won the vacant light heavyweight throne at Madison Square Garden with a second round knockout win.

Last time out, Sao Paulo knockout kingpin, Pereira managed to successfully defend that crown for the first time, finishing the returning ex-champion, Jamahal Hill with a devastating opening round knockout win atop UFC 300.

And prior to this weekend’s re-run at UFC 303, Prochazak theorised that the Brazilian knockout artist was utilizing shamanistic practices ahead of his fights – due to his allegiance with the Pataxotribe in his native country.

“Right now, this is my challenge to him (Alex Pereira), if we can fight in a clear way in this case, to be without other things, some whatever but let the higher power be there in the cage to see who’s the best in the world in pure performance,” Jiri Prochazka explained.

Alex Pereira urges Jiri Prochazka to find his own spirits

And replying to the former Rizin FF star during his media availability overnight, Pereira encouraged Prochazka to find his own spirits.

“Well, everybody has their own spirits,” Alex Pereirs said. “We’re not only made of flesh and bone, I’ve found mine. If he has not found his or if he does not believe, it’s not my fault.”

Who wins this weekend at UFC 303: Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?