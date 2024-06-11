Jamahal Hill vows to KO rival Alex Pereira in future fight rematch: ‘I’ll remind you of that feeling again very soon’

Yet to give up the ghost on his rivalry with incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira two months on from his brutal first round knockout loss to the Brazilian, former titleholder, Jamahal Hill has vowed to finish the Brazilian with strikes in a future rematch.

Hill, the current number three ranked contender at 205lbs, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 300 back in April, dropping a devastating opening round knockout defeat to former two-weight champion, Pereira.

And booked to return already, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Hill is set to co-headline UFC 303 at the end of this month during International Fight Week, taking on streaking Kiwi finisher, Carlos Ulberg.

Receiving the wrath of Pereira earlier this week after he hit out at the light heavyweight champion for his now-viral celebration over him at UFC 300, Hill was met with another brash tirade from the Sao Paulo favorite.

“To be honest, I don’t get why he’s (Jamahal Hill) doing this so late,” Alex Pereira told Fox Sports Australia. “It’s been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout.”

“It’s kind of like you harvest what you seed,” Alex Pereira explained. “During Glover’s (Teixeira) fight, he was respectful. Glover, he got respect at the end. With us, he was a bit more disrespectful – so he got what he put on.”

Jamahal Hill again vows to knock out Alex Pereira

And once more replying to Pereira, Illinois native, Hill poked fun at the former’s knockout defeat to Israel Adesanya last year, before vowing to finish him with strikes if they fight once more.

“Funny only one of us had been knocked unconscious needing oxygen and multiple people’s help to wake with your toes curled!!!” Jamahal Hill posted on his official Instagram account. “Don’t worry I’ll remind you of that feeling again very soon!!!”

Jamahal Hill is still going at Alex Pereira 💀 pic.twitter.com/OHwdPZDw7s — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) June 11, 2024

