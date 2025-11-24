Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: How Weed Helped The UFC Star Survive in Deep Waters

Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz by unanimous decision on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The scorecards told the story plainly: 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91. Paul knocked Diaz down in the fifth round with a left hook, but the former UFC star beat the count and made it to the final bell. It was Diaz’s first professional boxing match after leaving the UFC, and it showed.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

What makes Diaz different from most fighters is his approach to training and recovery, which involves smoking weed like it's part of his daily vitamin routine. During a public workout three days before his UFC 241 return in 2019, Diaz lit up a massive spliff and passed it around to fans. He told reporters it was CBD with no THC, adding "I got to smoke the weed after the fight." The cannabinoids were legit for athletes like Diaz.

But he also believes it benefits his cardio training.

But he also believes it benefits his cardio training. Diaz claimed smoking weed keeps him aware of his physical condition during sessions, saying “I think it helps your lungs because they gotta be in shape to be smoking weed all day.” His theory is that marijuana makes him conscious of how hard he’s pushing himself, preventing him from gassing out by forcing him to regulate intensity. Most athletes who use cannabis focus on recovery benefits rather than performance enhancement during competition. Diaz does both.

The most famous CBD moment came at the UFC 202 post-fight press conference in August 2016, when Diaz openly vaped CBD oil while answering questions after losing to Conor McGregor. When asked what he was smoking, Diaz said “CBD oil. It helps with the healing process and inflammation, stuff like that. You want to get these for before and after a fight, training. It’ll make your life a better place.”

Diaz has been vocal about cannabis helping with recovery, inflammation, and overall well-being. Speaking with Demetrious Johnson, Diaz explained his usage bluntly: “I need some weed because I like to get high, and I don’t keep track of how much weed I smoke. I just smoke one up if I feel like it.”

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight itself was less controversial than what came after. Paul immediately challenged Diaz to an MMA rematch with a $10 million offer from the PFL. Diaz seemed open to it, saying the bout would need to be co-promoted by his company Real Fight Inc. Fast forward to November 2025, and Diaz posted “Fight accepted. You’re dead” on social media after Paul’s scheduled bout with Gervonta Davis fell apart.

Paul fired back on X, calling Diaz “a hoe who ducked my PFL $15m MMA offer.” The back-and-forth continued with Diaz telling N3On in November 2025 that he wants to “beat the fuck out of Jake Paul.

This cardio base gives Diaz what many consider an infinite gas tank. He gets stronger as fights progress, maintaining a methodical pace that doesn’t rely on explosive bursts. Diaz himself told an interviewer that “endurance has been a big part of why my career has gone the way it has. A lot of guys come into the UFC strong, peak out, and then are on their way out the door.” Combined with his iron chin, Diaz is incredibly difficult to finish. He rarely gets knocked unconscious.

Against Jake Paul, Diaz’s cardio showed. While Paul appeared better conditioned early, he showed signs of slowing down as rounds progressed while Diaz’s strikes got better with time. Paul was visibly wobbled by Diaz punches in the third round, and the crowd at the American Airlines Center was heavily in Diaz’s favor. But it wasn’t enough. Diaz absorbed too much damage throughout the fight, particularly after getting dropped in round five. The unanimous decision loss didn’t stop Diaz from continuing his combat sports career. In July 2024, he defeated Jorge Masvidal by majority decision in their boxing rematch.

Jake Paul was set to face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis but due to domestic violence controversies ‘Tank’ was pulled. The Problem Child’ approached Francis Ngannou but was laughed at. Instead, Paul will face former heavyweight king Anthony Joshua on December 19.