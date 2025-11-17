Anthony Joshua to Face Jake Paul in Professional Heavyweight Bout on December 19

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight YouTube star Jake Paul in a professional boxing match at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on December 19, streaming exclusively on Netflix. The bout marks a dramatic shift in matchmaking after Paul’s scheduled exhibition with Gervonta Davis was canceled following a civil lawsuit against the lightweight champion.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul Booked for December 19

The fight will be contested as a sanctioned eight-round professional heavyweight bout with 10-ounce gloves, meaning the result will count on both fighters’ official records. Joshua’s weight will be capped at 245 pounds, seven pounds less than his last outing. The bout is not an exhibition but rather a real fight under Queensberry rules, according to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, 36, returns to the ring for the first time since his fifth-round knockout loss to IBF champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024. Paul, 28, brings a record of 12 wins and one loss with seven knockouts to the bout. Most recently, he defeated former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in June.

The matchup represents a significant step up in competition for Paul, who has built his boxing career primarily facing MMA fighters, social media personalities, and retired boxers. He has never faced an active heavyweight in his 13-fight professional career. Joshua boasts over 160 rounds of professional experience compared to Paul’s 70 total rounds since 2020.

Paul was originally scheduled to face Tank Davis in an exhibition bout on November 14, but Most Valuable Promotions canceled the event after Davis was named in a civil lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend accusing him of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County in late October. Following the cancellation, Paul’s team pursued replacement opponents including Francis Ngannou, Ryan Garcia, and Edgar Berlanga.

Paul’s co-promotion company Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix confirmed the bout on November 17. The event will stream live globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET on December 19, with no additional cost beyond a regular subscription. The fight takes place at the same venue where Paul was originally scheduled to meet Davis.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul said in a statement. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title”.

Joshua responded with equal confidence. “Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy,” he said. “I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record while keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face”.

Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian framed the bout as a clash between boxing’s past and future. “Everyone laughed when Jake Paul said in March that he wanted to fight AJ in 2026,” Bidarian said. “Well, plans changed, and in under two weeks, MVP and Netflix have made one of the biggest fights of all time. Joshua has every advantage in this fight, except one — the delusional confidence of Jake Paul, and if anyone can shock the world, it’s him.”

Joshua won gold for Great Britain in the super-heavyweight division at the 2012 London Olympics before turning professional with Matchroom Boxing in October 2013. He has defeated notable opponents including Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev during his 12-year professional career. His four losses came against Andy Ruiz Jr., Oleksandr Usyk twice, and most recently Dubois.​

The undercard details have not been officially announced, though it is expected to feature fighters from the original Davis card. The event will be available to stream in all countries where Netflix operates.​