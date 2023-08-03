Reverting to his previous vein of competing against ex-UFC stars, outspoken professional boxer, Jake Paul has closed as a significant betting favorite in each of his eventual successful outings against the Octagon products. And it appears to be business as usual ahead of his return this weekend in Dallas, Texas – taking on veteran Stockton favorite, Nate Diaz.

Paul, who currently boasts a 6-1 professional boxing record, will make his return to the ring this weekend in ‘The Lone Star State’ – taking on professional newcomer and former UFC lightweight title challenger, Diaz in a professional boxing match at the American Airlines Center.

Sidelined since February of this year, Jake Paul, the younger brother of fellow influencer and podcast host, Logan Paul, saw his six-fight perfect professional run come to a halt over the course of eight rounds in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia – dropping a close, split decision loss to reality television star, Tommy Fury – the half-brother of current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

As for Diaz, the former welterweight contender has been sidelined from combat sports since he took main event honors at UFC 279 back in September of last year in an impromptu headliner against former interim lightweight gold holder, Tony Ferguson.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid in his final contracted Octagon walk, Diaz, the younger brother of former WEC and Strikeforce middleweight titleholder, Nick Diaz, submitted Ferguson with a highlight-reel fourth round guillotine choke win.

And at the time of publication, Jake Paul is currently closing as a -350 betting favorite with Betway to defeat the +320 betting underdog, Diaz – with punters seemingly hammering the line on the much more experience puncher, Paul ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view headliner.

Prior to his loss against actual professional boxer, Fury at the beginning of this year in the MIddle East, Jake Paul had most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee and former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

Headlining an event in Glendale, Arizona – Paul managed to drop the former UFC pound-for-pound number one in the final round of their eight round clash, en route to a unanimous decision win over the Curitiba native.

In other notable career wins in the fleeting career inside the ring for Paul, the Ohio native holds a decision and subsequent rematch KO win over former UFC welterweight titleholder, Tyron Woodley, as well as a blistering two minute knockout of Ben Askren.

Finished outright just once with strikes during his professional mixed martial arts career, beyond a controversial doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal back in 2019, Diaz’s sole other TKO loss came in the form of a 2013 defeat to Josh Thompson, who found the target with a slamming high-kick and follow-up strikes.

However, according to special lines over at Betway, Paul is more likely to land a KO, TKO, or disqualification win over Gracie Jiu-Jitsu product, Diaz this weekend in Texas – with current lines available as high as -150 in favor of the former when they share the squared circle.

A volume striker in every meaning of the word, Diaz, on the other hand, is available as a whopping +650 betting underdog to land a victory over Jake Paul by way of KO, TKO or disqualification come the early hours of Sunday morning in Dallas.

Who are you picking between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz this weekend?