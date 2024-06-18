Breaking – Jake Paul to fight BKFC’s ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry on July 20 in Tampa

With ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson out of his July 20 return to the ring, Jake Paul has found himself another Mike to throw hands with.

As announced by both ‘The Problem Child’ and his Most Valuable Promotions, Paul will square off with former UFC standout and the BKFC’s current ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry. The bout will go down on the same date that Paul was originally scheduled to square off with Tyson.

1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4,” Paul wrote on X alongside the announcement. “The fact is every opponent has touched the floor. 5 months until Tyson and I go to war. So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar. I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace. On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say grace. For the BKFC champ, who will take a knee. Then we will go to Ireland and take McGregor’s equity.

According to Ariel Helwani, the bout will be an eight-round clash at cruiserweight emanating from Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida. The event will air live via DAZN pay-per-view.

Mike Perry makes pro boxing debut against Jake Paul

After a middling stint under the UFC banner, ‘Platinum’ made the move to bare-knuckle boxing, debuting at BKFC’s second-annual KnuckleMania event in 2022. There, he defeated Julian ‘Let Me Bang Bro’ Lane. Since then, Perry has shared the squared circle with a slew of top names from the world of MMA, including Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves, finishing the last three in no later than the second round.

The fight will serve as Perry’s professional boxing debut.

‘The Problem Child’ will be making his 11th walk to the ring, going 9-1 in his pro boxing career. A majority of his victories have come against ex-MMA stars including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. He also holds a couple of first-round knockouts against no-name boxers Andre August and Ryan Bourland.

His lone loss came against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former WBO heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Originally, Jake Paul was set to fight Mike Tyson on July 20, but ‘Iron’ was forced to withdraw from the date after experiencing a medical emergency during a cross-country flight from Miami in May. Fortunately, the incident was chalked up to an ulcer flare-up and nothing overly serious. Tyson was forced to stop training but will resume activities in the coming weeks.

Paul vs. Tyson has already been rescheduled for November 15 and will still go down inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In addition to Paul vs. Perry, two more bouts were announced, including the return of unified featherweight women’s world champion, Amanda Serrano.