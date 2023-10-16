Jake Paul will make his return to the boxing ring on December 15.

In August, the ‘Problem Child’ earned his seventh career victory in the squared circle, scoring a unanimous decision victory over ex-UFC star Nate Diaz after 10 rounds of entertaining action.

Paul’s next opponent won’t be announced until October 27, but the bout is expected to go down as a part of DAZN’s next big pay-per-view event.

“Jake’s star power and popularity have proved that he has what it takes to command massive audiences worldwide and become the biggest name in boxing. In just eight professional fights so far, Jake has already demonstrated his historical commercial draw, that he is a force to be reckoned with, and that he is on the way to making an everlasting impact on the sport inside and outside the ring,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

“We are proud to partner with DAZN to bring Jake Paul back to global audiences on December 15th as he continues his unwavering pursuit to become a world champion and put on massive events” (h/t Boxing Scene).

My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on DAZN.@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/kGh8GmXlET — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 16, 2023

Jake Paul is on a Mission to Become a World Champion

The bout will be available around the globe on DAZN, the same outlet that hosted Jake Paul’s scrap with Nate Diaz in addition to older brother Logan Paul’s clash with Dillon Danis on Saturday night in Manchester.

“Jake Paul is a superstar in and out the ring and we are excited to once again have him fighting on DAZN,” said Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN North America. “And what a run of shows DAZN has for you in December! Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Regis Prograis, Sunny Edwards, Bam Rodriguez and of course Jake Paul all fighting live and only on DAZN.”

After suffering the first loss of his career against undefeated British boxing standout Tommy Fury in February, Jake Paul bounced back against Nate Diaz. He’ll look to kickstart a new win streak when he steps back into the ring for the third time in 2023.

“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” Paul said. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Recent reports suggested that Paul and his team had been in contact with former UFC standout and recently released WWE Superstar Matt Riddle for a potential showdown in the squared circle.

Who would you like to see the ‘Problem Child’ face in his ninth career fight?