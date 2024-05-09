UFC 1 veteran, former professional boxer Art Jimmerson dies aged 61 family confirms

ByRoss Markey
Former professional boxer and UFC 1 feature, Art Jimmerson have passed away this Wednesday evening aged 61 years old, as confirmed by the St. Louis fighter’s daughter. 

Jimmerson, a former mixed martial arts fighter and professional boxer across three separate weight classes, featured at UFC 1 back in 1993, representing the sport of boxing in a fight against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu maestro, Royce Gracie. 

Forced into a early opening round submission loss to Gracie – the first submission in the history of the organization, Jimmerson, who famously sported a single boxing glove on his jabbing orthodox left hand, was taken down before submitting to mount at the promotion’s inaugural event in Denver, Colorado.

Going on to coach several fighters at a UFC GYM in Torrance, California – Jimmerson’s passing was confirmed this evening by his daughter, as per a report from ESPN.

“Dear Friends and Family,” Christian Jimmerson posted on Facebook. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Art Jimmerson. Art was known for his love of God, family, and boxing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A funeral service to celebrate Art’s life will be announced. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Please keep Art and his family in your thoughts and prayers.” 

Boasting a 33-17 professional boxing record, Jimmerson’s most recent fight came back in 2002, losing via second round TKO to Rydell Booker in Virginia. 

In 1983, Jimmerson, a native of Missouri, won the Golden Gloves National middleweight championship. 

