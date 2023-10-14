Undefeated professional boxer, Tommy Fury remains unbeaten throughout his brief professional career tonight in the main card of The Prime Card under the Misfits Boxing banner — landing a close, majority decision win over YouTuber and musician, KSI — improving to 10-0 as a professional.

Fury, who entered tonight’s main event clash with KSI off the back of a prior decision win over Jake Paul earlier this year, improved to 10-0 tonight against British puncher, KSI, managing to win a majority judging win over the former, after seeing a point deduction in the second round after landing strike to the back of the head.

Managing to hand KSI his first professional boxing loss, Tommy Fury evaded a clinch-heavy attempt and approach from the former, who appeared to implement a bladed-stance approach throughout the six round limit of their fight, offered very little in terms of offence against Fury throughout the bout to boot.

Shouting robbery throughout his post-fight in-ring interview, KSI claimed he would be appealing the decision, before mocking Fury’s gameplan and approach — with the ex-Love Island star also revealing he had no intentions of fighting KSI again, nor Logan Paul, and scoffed at a potential rematch with Jake Paul.

Below, catch the highlights from Tommy Fury’s decision win over KSI in Manchester