Jake Paul’s next bout could come against former UFC fighter and WWE Superstar Matt Riddle.

That is according to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter which claims that the two parties are in preliminary talks for a matchup that could see them compete in either boxing or mixed martial arts.

“There were at least talks that were expected to take place this week regarding Jake Paul vs. Matt Riddle,” according to the newsletter (via BodySlam.net). “At best, the talk right now should be categorized as very preliminary.

“Ultimately it’s a call that will be made on Paul’s side. If it’s boxing rules, it’s likely an easy safe fight for Paul and Riddle would be doing it for a payday. If it’s MMA rules, it’s intriguing because Paul would be younger and has been fighting while Riddle hasn’t, and the size isn’t an issue like it was with Paul boxing guys like Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley.

“But Riddle has kept up his jiu-jitsu training throughout his WWE career. There are wrestling companies who have shown interest but no deal is believed to be close to happening nor could any until 12/20.”

Currently, Jake Paul is two months removed from scoring his seventh career win inside the boxing ring, defeating ex-UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz in an entertaining 10-round scrap and is gearing up to watch his brother, Logan Paul, return to the ring for a clash with BJJ specialist Dillon Danis on October 14.

We went from Dave reporting "most pro wrestling companies of any size" to "several" seemingly realizing that AEW is not going to sign his secret friend Riddle and is instead pretending there is a chance he can fight Jake Paul under MMA rules. https://t.co/O9sSVXXclw pic.twitter.com/VhgqGzfDR6 — Nationally Published Troll (@mongo_ebooks) October 6, 2023

Matt Riddle’s Recent WWE Release Could Lead Him to a Big-Money Fight with Jake Paul in the PFL

While most will know Matt Riddle for his work in professional wrestling, longtime UFC fans likely recall Riddle as being one of the more promising competitors in the promotion’s welterweight division for a period of time. Making his debut in 2008, Riddle won five of his first six bouts. Unfortunately, his career in combat sports came to a halt after testing positive for marijuana twice in the span of seven months, turning two of his victories into no contests.

Riddle was ultimately released from the UFC and made one more appearance in MMA before turning his attention to sports entertainment.

Rising through the ranks, Riddle signed with the WWE in 2018 and became one of the promotion’s more popular acts. Sadly, history repeated itself as Riddle had been found in violation of the WWE’s wellness policy on two separate occasions. That matched with a sexual assault allegation levied against him by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright and his heavily publicized relationship with adult film star Misha Montana was all the WWE needed to finally part ways with Riddle.

The WWE released Riddle in September 2023 and he will remain under a 90-day non-compete clause before he can make a return to the spotlight with a different organization.

With the PFL gearing up for a push into its pay-per-view era, could we see Matt Riddle make a return to mixed martial arts for a showdown with Jake Paul inside the Smart Cage?