Video – John Fury left with cut after headbutting member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team ahead of son’s title fight

John Fury, the father of Tyson Fury, got into it with a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team that left him bleeding.

Fury and Usyk are set to box this Saturday in a highly-anticipated bout. Before the fight, the teams got into it at the hotel as John Fury got into it with someone in Usyk’s camp. What started the altercation is uncertain, but it left John cut on the forehead and left bleeding.

In a different view of the clip, it appears that cut was from John Fury headbutting someone during the heated altercation.

It’s clear the two sides do not like one another and this will only add to the anticipation of the boxing match on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Heading into the bout, oddsmakers have the fight as a pick’em as many are torn on who will win.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the clear two best heavyweights alive, but the Brit is confident he will prove he is levels above than Usyk and cement himself as the greatest boxer of his era.

“It’s going to one of the fights for the ages,” said Fury at a press conference in London (via Eurosport). “I believe we are both destined to be here and to be in this big fight in Saudi Arabia, and there’s only one winner, and I am destined to become the undisputed champion.

“More than that, I am destined to cement my legacy as the No. 1 fighter in this era. To do that I have to beat this little man and that’s it, simple as. Easier said than done I understand, he’s a tricky man, good boxer, slick. But I have seen many people like him before and when they fight the big men they struggle… He’s going to lose, I will break him for sure,” Fury added.

Tyson Fury enters the bout with a record of 34-0-1 and coming off a split-decision win over Francis Ngannou. Oleksandr Usyk, meanwhile, is 21-0 and coming off a KO win over Daniel Dubois.

