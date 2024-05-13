Watch – Jake Paul and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson face off ahead of their highly anticipated fight on July 20

ByCraig Pekios
YouTube star Jake Paul and former unified heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson went face-to-face for the first time since announcing their highly anticipated clash.

On Saturday, July 20, Paul and Tyson will step inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a professional boxing match broadcast live on Netflix.

It will be Tyson’s first time competing as a pro since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. Meanwhile, ‘The Problem Child’ will be entering the squared circle for the 11th time in his career after making a name for himself by dispatching a slew of former MMA stars and no-name boxers.

Ahead of their showdown, Paul and Tyson stepped on the stage at The Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York to address questions from members of the media and face off with one another.

Tickets for the massive matchup are scheduled to go on sale at noon on Thursday, May 16 exclusively on SeatGeek.com. According to a report from Marca, 120,000 fans already signing up for presale access.

The event will also offer a first-ever $2 million VIP ticket package which will offer ringside seats and a security escort. The purchaser will also get a pre-fight photo with both Tyson and Paul, autographed gloves from both fighters and a spot on stage during the weigh-ins.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul will be accompanied by one of the most anticipated rematches of all time

In addition to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, fans in attendance and those watching around the world will see one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history as Irish ass-kicker Katie Taylor puts her undisputed super lightweight title on the line against Puerto Rican sensation Amanda Serrano.

The bout will serve as a rematch of their instant classic inside Madison Square Garden in April 2022. On that night, Taylor came out on top, securing a split-decision victory to retain the undisputed lightweight world title.

Watch the full Paul vs. Tyson press conference below:

